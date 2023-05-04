Tezos Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $928.12 million and $14.31 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 957,843,971 coins and its circulating supply is 936,622,274 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

