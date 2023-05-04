The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

AAN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,516. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $367.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth about $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

