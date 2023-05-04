The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 5.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $245,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Clorox by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Clorox stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.97. 571,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,996. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

