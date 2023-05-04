The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Declares $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

EL stock opened at $202.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.41. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.63.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,496,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,352,000 after purchasing an additional 549,744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,522,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

