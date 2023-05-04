The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cfra restated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $88.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,987 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

