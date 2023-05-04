The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.26 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

