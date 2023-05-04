The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $121.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $115.26 and a 52-week high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on THG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.17.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Further Reading

