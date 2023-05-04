The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 767,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

