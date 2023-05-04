The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,478,441. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,362. The company has a market capitalization of $367.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

