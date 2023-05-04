The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,859 shares of company stock worth $15,478,441. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,284. The company has a market cap of $368.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

