The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.91. 85,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $282.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

