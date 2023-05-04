The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 4.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,384,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.58. The company had a trading volume of 468,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $282.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average is $231.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

