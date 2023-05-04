The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $841.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $302.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

