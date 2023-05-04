The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.92

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.38. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 22,874 shares trading hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,527,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 254,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 107,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

