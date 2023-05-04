The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.92

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.38. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 22,874 shares trading hands.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.