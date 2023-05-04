The York Water Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2027 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

York Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

York Water Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of YORW stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 36,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,206. York Water has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $606.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter worth $5,649,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,786,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 652.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

