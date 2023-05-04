The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

The9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCTY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 222,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The9 has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCTY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The9 by 434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 79,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The9 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

