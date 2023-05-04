Theory Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 496,080 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 496,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,646,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 15.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,497,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 376,808 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $18,007,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,665.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 354,522 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $47.17. 332,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,588. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

