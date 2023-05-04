Theory Financial LLC Invests $508,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PDC Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,292,230 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $74,678,000 after buying an additional 549,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.6% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,942,000 after acquiring an additional 403,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 366,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

