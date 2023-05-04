Theory Financial LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,104. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

