Theory Financial LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.04. 884,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,959. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

