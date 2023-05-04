Theory Financial LLC Takes $3.01 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 538,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

