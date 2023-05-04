Theory Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.50. The company had a trading volume of 245,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.42. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

