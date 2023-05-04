Thomas Bartrum Sells 1,801 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $49,671.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,899.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $413,850.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $428,250.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $398,400.00.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.36, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

