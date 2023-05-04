Thomson Reuters’ (TRI) “Downgrade” Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

51job reaffirmed their downgrade rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,268,065,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,854,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

