THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of THOR Industries worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

