Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $10.42 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $133.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.