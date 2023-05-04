Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of BILL by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BILL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BILL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in BILL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BILL opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
