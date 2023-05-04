Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.