Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AtriCure Stock Performance
Shares of ATRC opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.35. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
