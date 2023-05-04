Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Sovos Brands worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,233,922.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Risa Cretella sold 13,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $231,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,364,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,233,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,206 shares of company stock worth $6,528,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Sovos Brands Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

