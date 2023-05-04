Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,101 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 511,852 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Coupang by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 760,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 609,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -339.00 and a beta of 1.35. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.