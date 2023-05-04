Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.51 Million Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $139.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average of $145.09.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

