Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 111,547 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 242.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFA opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

