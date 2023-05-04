Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,991 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Orange by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orange by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 122,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Orange Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3142 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Orange’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Barclays raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Orange Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.