Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,836 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Repligen worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $163.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.35. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

