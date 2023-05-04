Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 27,394 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,394 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Ryan Specialty worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.44. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

