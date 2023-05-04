Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,404 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.1 %

GXO stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

