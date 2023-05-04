Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $97.33 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.