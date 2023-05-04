Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RC opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

