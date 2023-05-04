Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $277.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.22 and a 200-day moving average of $241.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $286.61.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

