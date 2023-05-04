Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 173.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 478,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 145.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 82.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroVision by 83.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $2.00 on Thursday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $352.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

