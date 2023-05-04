Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $663.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.05.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

