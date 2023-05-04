Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $663.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.05.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (EWX)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.