Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,477,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 196,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

