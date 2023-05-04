Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0315 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $314.52 million and $16.78 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,042.01 or 0.99961598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03087252 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,173,434.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

