Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Down to $22.31

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $21.12. Thryv shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 54,018 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $690.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $279.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

