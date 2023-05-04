Thunder Brawl Trading 23.6% Lower This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $724,401.43 and approximately $84,158.39 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00400148 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $91,687.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

