Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 5,495 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,895,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aman Narang sold 548 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $9,639.32.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.