Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.39

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Tokuyama Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Tokuyama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.