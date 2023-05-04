TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 503,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 807,419 shares.The stock last traded at $59.34 and had previously closed at $51.52.

TOP Financial Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Institutional Trading of TOP Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

