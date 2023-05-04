TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Gap Up to $84.80

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.80, but opened at $99.29. TOP Financial Group shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 488,914 shares traded.

TOP Financial Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOP Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

