Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 61,235 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $45,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average is $227.51. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

